U.S. Marshals Arrest Fugitive Fleeing by Boat with Assistance from Coast Guard

On Friday, January 06, 2023, U.S. Marshals and U.S. Coast Guard located and arrested 71 year-old Curtiss E Jackson of Honolulu. Jackson was wanted by the U.S. Marshals on a federal arrest warrant for violating his terms of pretrial release. Jackson was originally arrested on December 24, 2022, for federal charges related to securities fraud, mail fraud, and wire fraud. He was then released on pretrial release pending his trial date.

On January 04, 2023, U.S. Pretrial Services, the federal agency who supervises federal pretrial release defendants, received information Jackson was set to sail from Oahu on his boat, fully fueled, and stocked with cash and enough provisions to sustain himself at sea. Pretrial Service Officers immediately responded to Jackson’s boat at Kewalo Basin to ensure he was following the Judge’s release conditions, however upon arrival officers discovered the slip empty with Jackson and his boat nowhere to be found. As a result, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest and Jackson classified a fugitive.

U.S. Marshals using information received from Pretrial Services, requested support from the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service and NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement to aid in the search for Jackson’s boat and water borne law enforcement assets. A BOLO was issued statewide for Jackson’s boat and U.S. Coast Guard water and air resources were deployed to aid in the search.

On Jan. 6 at approximately 2 am, Coast Guard notified U.S. Marshals they received information Jackson was attempting to redock on Oahu to seek aid from a crew for issues with his boat; Jackson subsequently sailed back out to sea. U.S. Marshals then coordinated with Coast Guard in a joint operation in attempt to located Jackson’s boat and arrest him at sea. At approximately 7:30 am, U.S. Marshals and Coast Guard arrested Jackson on his boat located off the coast of Barber’s Point. Jackson and his boat were returned to Oahu without incident.

Jackson was transported and booked into the Federal Detention Center Honolulu pending court appearance and further hearings.

