U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi vessels in the Red Sea on August 13th, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday morning.

“These vessels presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. This reckless and dangerous behavior by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security.” CENTCOM stated.