U.S. Military Kills Five People in Strikes on Alleged Drug Trafficking Boats in Pacific

Latest strikes were off coast of Colombia, while seven previous attacks in Caribbean killed at least 32

October 24, 2025
Still image shows aftermath of strike on alleged drug trafficking boat. (Image: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth / X)

The US military has for the first time attacked and destroyed two boats on the Pacific side of South America, as part of its controversial fight against what it says are drug-trafficking activities.

The strikes – on Tuesday night and then early on Wednesday – killed five people, according to the US defence secretary, Pete Hegseth. They came on top of at least seven other strikes in the Caribbean that have killed at least 32 people and raised tensions with Colombia and Venezuela.

Hegseth released a brief video of the Tuesday night strike, showing a small boat, half-filled with brown packages, moving along at sea. Several seconds into the video, the boat explodes and is seen floating motionless in flames.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

