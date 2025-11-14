U.S. Navy Assists Coast Guard in Rescuing 5 From Sinking Sailboat

The Coast Guard has rescued five people after their vessel began taking on water 260 nautical miles offshore Cape Hatteras.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center watchstanders received a distress call from the crew of the sailing vessel Magic Bus, reporting their vessel was taking on water and all five people aboard were abandoning ship into their life raft.

The Coast Guard diverted the Cutter Angela McShan (WPC 1135) and launched an Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew. The HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew located the life raft, with all five people aboard, established communications, and confirmed everyone was stable and in good condition.

Because of the long distance from shore, the Coast Guard coordinated with the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush to provide fueling support for the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew while they were enroute to the rescue.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene and successfully recovered all five individuals from the life raft in good health. The helicopter crew returned to the aircraft carrier for further refueling.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew transported the survivors safely back to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.

The original announcement can be found here.