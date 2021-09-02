74.6 F
U.S. Navy, Coast Guard Transit Taiwan Strait

The ships' lawful transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

By Homeland Security Today
Legend-class U.S. Coast Guard National Security Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) transits the Taiwan Strait during a routine transit with Arleigh-burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100), Aug. 27. Kidd is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaylianna Genier)

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) and legend-class U.S. Coast Guard National Security Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) conducted routine Taiwan Strait transits Aug. 27 (local time) through international waters in accordance with international law.

The ships’ lawful transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

