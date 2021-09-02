U.S. Navy, Coast Guard Transit Taiwan Strait

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) and legend-class U.S. Coast Guard National Security Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) conducted routine Taiwan Strait transits Aug. 27 (local time) through international waters in accordance with international law.

The ships’ lawful transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows.

Read more at U.S. 7th Fleet

