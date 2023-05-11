67.5 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 11, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

U.S. Navy Completes Participation in Oman-Led Naval Exercise

The exercise aimed to strengthen relationships and enhance interoperability among participating military forces.

By Homeland Security Today
Sailors retrieve a Mk 18 Mod 1 unmanned underwater vehicle from the Gulf of Oman aboard mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13), May 9, 2023. Dextrous participated in a weeklong Oman-led naval exercise in and off the coast of Oman with forces from France and the United Kingdom. (Photo by Sgt. Keion Jackson)

U.S. naval forces completed participation in a weeklong Oman-led naval exercise in and off the coast of Oman, May 11, with forces from France and the United Kingdom.

The five-day exercise, called Khunjar Hadd, focused on mine countermeasures, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime interdiction and other combined naval operations. Personnel from a U.S. 5th Fleet expeditionary mine countermeasures unit participated with crewmembers from mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13) and a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

“Training alongside the incredible forces of Oman’s Royal Navy has been an invaluable experience for our aircraft, ships and divers,” said United Kingdom Royal Navy Capt. Derek McKnight, deputy commander for Task Force 52, which oversees U.S. 5th Fleet’s mine countermeasures mission in the Middle East. “I have no doubt that opportunities such as this increase our effectiveness and enable us to achieve shared objectives.”

The exercise aimed to strengthen relationships and enhance interoperability among participating military forces. It began May 7, the same day U.S. 5th Fleet hosted Oman’s top naval commander at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain.

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, hosted Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman Rear Adm. Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsin Al Rahbi and other senior Omani officials for discussions on strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. Cooper later traveled to Oman and embarked Royal Navy of Oman patrol vessel RNOV Al Rahmani (Q41) to observe the exercise.

U.S. 5th Fleet’s area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al Mandeb.

Read more at U.S. 5th Fleet

Previous articleMississippi Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Using 3D Printers to Manufacture Machine Guns
Next articleCoast Guard Conducts Oil Spill Exercise in American Samoa
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals