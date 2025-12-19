U.S. Navy Takes Delivery of New Fleet Oiler USNS Lucy Stone

John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209) was delivered to the Navy, Dec. 16, according to a news release. The delivery marks the official transfer of the ship from shipbuilder General Dynamics NASSCO to the Navy.

Delivery follows the successful completion of sea trials to test the readiness and capability of the ship and to validate requirements.

“The delivery of USNS Lucy Stone will provide our fleet with another oiler, enhancing our replenishment underway and direct fueling capabilities,” said John Lighthammer, program manager, auxiliary and special mission shipbuilding. “This is a significant milestone as we bring our civilian mariners an additional ship equipped with the tools to support at sea operations.”

John Lewis-class ships are operated by the Military Sealift Command and feature substantial volume for oil, dry cargo capacity, and aviation operations. T-AOs provide additional capacity to the Navy’s Combat Logistics Force and are a cornerstone of the Navy’s fuel delivery capability.

General Dynamics NASSCO is also in production on the following T-AOs: USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210), Thurgood Marshall (T-AO 211), Ruth Bader Ginsburg (T-AO 212), and Harriet Tubman (T-AO 213). The future USNS Dolores Huerta (T-AO 214), Joshua L. Goldberg (T-AO 215), Thomas D. Parham Jr. (T-AO 216) are under contract.

As one of the Department of War’s largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships and craft, and auxiliary ships, including special mission ships, sealift ships and support ships.

The original announcement can be found here.