On the eve of Okinawa Memorial Day, over 60 U.S. Navy Sailors and their family members joined local volunteers to display nearly 7,000 candles for a nighttime vigil at Okinawa’s Peace Memorial Park. The event commemorated the 79th anniversary of the end of the 1945 Battle of Okinawa, the deadliest battle of the Pacific War, which claimed more than 200,000 lives in just 82 days.

The annual candle lighting event, organized by the non-profit Bankoku Shinryo-No-Kai, transforms Mabuni Hill—site of the battle’s end and the location of memorial walls inscribed with the names of those who perished. Volunteer coordinator Naoki Matsukawa emphasized the event’s significance, explaining that the candles commemorate those who died, regardless of nationality, convey the importance of peace to the younger generation, and send a global message about the value of peace.

Service members from various commands, including Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, White Beach Fire and Emergency Services, and Expeditionary Strike Group 7, participated in this initiative, now in its thirteenth year. A notable moment was when American Sailors and Japanese students collaborated to light a candle display spelling out the word “peace” (平和, pronounced hei-wa) in meters-long characters.

Master-at-Arms Senior Chief Petty Officer Jonathon Walter, senior enlisted leader for CFAO, reflected on the significance of his participation in the event. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to honor those commemorated at the park and emphasized the importance of strengthening relationships with the local community and fostering unity and mutual respect wherever the Navy serves.

Following the candle lighting, Navy volunteers braved the quintessential Okinawan heat and humidity to set out thousands of candles. They later explored the Prefectural Peace Memorial Museum, with tickets donated by the CFAO Chief Petty Officer Association. Through striking visual displays and poignant survivor testimonials, museum visitors gained a deeper appreciation for the peaceful heart of Okinawans and the profound impact of the Battle of Okinawa.

The candle lighting and museum visit served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices of war and the enduring importance of peace. This collaborative effort between American Sailors and local volunteers not only honored the past but also strengthened the bonds between the U.S. military and the Okinawan community, highlighting a shared commitment to remembering history and promoting peace.