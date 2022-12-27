28.3 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, December 26, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

U.S., Regional Partners Form Multinational Boarding Team in Middle East

The event follows a similar one held in October that included Bahrain, Djibouti, Yemen and the United States.

By Homeland Security Today
A boarding team from guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) prepares approaches a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 10, 2022. U.S. 5th Fleet conducted a two-week multinational vessel boarding integration event with regional partners to deepen maritime security cooperation. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Frus)

U.S. 5th Fleet completed a two-week multinational vessel boarding integration event, Dec. 15, with regional nations in the Middle East.

Participants consisted of members from navies and coast guards for the United States and regional nations including Bahrain. All personnel attended a classroom exchange at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain before operating at sea from guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) in the Gulf of Oman.

While ashore, participants held discussions on maritime law, safety, vessel inspection and search procedures. Personnel then embarked The Sullivans to conduct routine flag-verification boardings on vessels transiting international waters.

“The Sullivans’ crew was proud to work alongside our partners to help strengthen partnerships and ensure maritime security here in the Middle East,” said Cmdr. James Diefenderfer Jr., commanding officer of The Sullivans. “In an environment like this, collaboration and partnerships are critical because no navy or coast guard can accomplish the mission alone.”

The event follows a similar one held in October that included Bahrain, Djibouti, Yemen and the United States. Participants from these nations formed a multinational team to conduct routine vessel boardings in the Gulf of Aden.

The U.S. 5th Fleet operating area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.

Read more at U.S. 5th Fleet

Previous articleMore Than a Third of Southern Border Encounters in November Were Individuals from Cuba or Nicaragua
Next articleU.S. Navy Advances Interoperability with Search and Rescue System of the Republic of Cyprus
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals