U.S. Ships Return to Red Sea Amid Gaza Ceasefire

U.S. ships are returning to the Red Sea following promises from Yemen’s Houthi rebels to abstain from attacks on American and British vessels.

The pledge, which comes after more than a year of shipping traffic disruption on a major international trade route, was made on Jan. 19, according to the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC), as reported by Bloomberg.

Since then, six U.S. and United Kingdom-linked ships have successfully transited the area without the Houthis attacking.

Read the rest of the story at The Hill.