U.S. Supports Philippines in the South China Sea

By Homeland Security Today
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) pulls alongside the Henry J. Kaiser-Class underway replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) for a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea on April 30, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

The following statement was released by the State Department:

The United States stands with The Philippines in the face of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Coast Guard’s continued infringement upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. Imagery and video recently published in the media is a stark reminder of PRC harassment and intimidation of Philippine vessels as they undertake routine patrols within their exclusive economic zone.  We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct. The United States continues to track and monitor these interactions closely.

The United States stands with our Philippine allies in upholding the rules-based international maritime order and reaffirms that an armed attack in the Pacific, which includes the South China Sea, on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft, including those of the Coast Guard, would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 U.S. Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty.

