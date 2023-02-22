46.2 F
Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

U.S., UAE Naval Forces Complete First-Ever Bilateral Unmanned Exercise

NAVCENT established Task Force 59 in September 2021 to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into U.S. naval operations across the Middle East.

By Homeland Security Today
An Ocean Aero Triton unmanned surface vessel (USV), left, operates in the Arabian Gulf with a Saildrone Explorer USV during a bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and United Arab Emirates Navy, Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo by Lt. Jay Faylo)

U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) concluded a weeklong unmanned systems and artificial intelligence integration exercise with the United Arab Emirates Navy in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 20.

Five unmanned surface vessels (USVs) from the Emirati navy and NAVCENT’s Task Force 59 operated off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. Cameras and sensors aboard the USVs captured imagery and video of vessels sailing nearby. The visuals were then transmitted to operational centers ashore where artificial intelligence platforms helped detect, identify and classify the data.

“This exercise allowed us to further train our artificial intelligence platforms to sort through new data sets, which will ultimately enhance our detection capabilities,” said Lt. Jay Faylo, Task Force 59’s lead exercise planner. “It has been a tremendous opportunity doing this with our Emirati partners who are at the leading edge of technology in the region.”

NAVCENT established Task Force 59 in September 2021 to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into U.S. naval operations across the Middle East. This was the unit’s first bilateral exercise with the United Arab Emirates.

Participating USVs from Task Force 59 included an L3 Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13, Ocean Aero Triton, and two Saildrone Explorers.

Since its launch, Task Force 59 has operated a suite of new unmanned systems based at operational hubs in Bahrain and Aqaba, Jordan. The Middle East region’s unique geography, climate and strategic importance offer an ideal environment for unmanned innovation.

The U.S. 5th Fleet operating area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.

Read more at U.S. 5th Fleet

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

