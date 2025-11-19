spot_img
UK Says ‘Military Options Ready’ as Russian Ship Uses Lasers Against RAF Pilots

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 19, 2025
British defence minister John Healey said on Wednesday that “military options” are ready should the Russian spy ship Yantar become a threat after it directed lasers at British pilots sent to monitor it.

Britain’s Royal Navy and Royal Air Force routinely shadow potential threats to national security, and such missions to monitor Russian vessels and submarines have become more frequent since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Healey said directing lasers at RAF pilots was “deeply dangerous” and Britain was poised to react depending on the Yantar’s next move.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.

Assessing “Cognitive Warfare”

