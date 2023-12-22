36.8 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Maritime Security

Ukrainian Navy Chief Details Future Force Requirements

Ukraine is seeking to build the longer-term force structure, capability, and operational output of its navy to secure the country’s interests in the Black Sea, including to deter threats to these interests, support national economic growth, and enhance maritime security across the region, the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy said in a speech in London.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The UK Royal Navy’s (RN’s) HMS Shoreham, pictured in the Gulf in 2021, is one of two RN minehunters being transferred to the Ukrainian Navy within the new UK/Norway/Ukraine Maritime Capability Coalition arrangement. (Credit: Crown copyright/UK Ministry of Defence 2021)

Talking at the launch of the UK/Norway/Ukraine Maritime Capability Coalition at Admiralty House on 11 December, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa discussed the need to build Black Sea security, and how Ukraine will use the new coalition to develop a future navy that underpins Ukrainian – and wider regional – security and economic prosperity.

Despite limited asset numbers, Ukraine’s naval forces have performed effectively in the war with Russia, which broke out in February 2022. The navy has employed anti-ship missiles and uncrewed systems to conduct a sea denial campaign in the Black Sea, and its marine forces have been used to project power ashore through amphibious raiding. According to Ukraine’s defence ministry, 15 Russian vessels have been destroyed and 12 damaged.

“Events today demonstrate that Russia is not going to stop the brutal war against Ukraine,” said Vice Adm Neizhpapa. “If we lose the sea, there will be no Ukraine.”

Read the rest of the story at Naval News, here.

Previous article
UIC Conducts Exercise on Violence Prevention and Crisis Management Readiness
Next article
Governor Stitt Selects Expert Disaster Mitigator as Director of Oklahoma Emergency Management
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals