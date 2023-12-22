Talking at the launch of the UK/Norway/Ukraine Maritime Capability Coalition at Admiralty House on 11 December, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa discussed the need to build Black Sea security, and how Ukraine will use the new coalition to develop a future navy that underpins Ukrainian – and wider regional – security and economic prosperity.

Despite limited asset numbers, Ukraine’s naval forces have performed effectively in the war with Russia, which broke out in February 2022. The navy has employed anti-ship missiles and uncrewed systems to conduct a sea denial campaign in the Black Sea, and its marine forces have been used to project power ashore through amphibious raiding. According to Ukraine’s defence ministry, 15 Russian vessels have been destroyed and 12 damaged.

“Events today demonstrate that Russia is not going to stop the brutal war against Ukraine,” said Vice Adm Neizhpapa. “If we lose the sea, there will be no Ukraine.”

Read the rest of the story at Naval News, here.