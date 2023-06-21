71.7 F
Unified Command Established by USCG, Navy, Canada and OceanGate in Missing Sub Search at Titanic Site

The Bahamian research vessel Deep Energy arrived on scene around 7 a.m. EDT and began remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations. 

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Coast Guard crews aid in the search for a missing submersible near the site of the Titanic wreck in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Canadian Coast Guard and OceanGate Expeditions have established a unified command to continue its response to the 21-foot submersible research vessel, Titan, from the Research Vessel Polar Prince that went missing Sunday evening.

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 10,000 square miles have been searched in favorable weather conditions with an increase in visibility from the previous day.

The Bahamian research vessel Deep Energy arrived on scene around 7 a.m. EDT and began remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations. A C-130 crew from the Air National Guard 106th also arrived on scene to continue searching around 4 p.m. EDT.

The following assets are en route:

  • Canadian CGS John Cabot
  • Canadian CGS Ann Harvey
  • Canadian CGS Terry Fox
  • Canadian CGS Atlantic Merlin (ROV)
  • Motor Vessel Horizon Arctic
  • Commercial Vessel Skandi Vinland (ROV)
  • French Research Vessel L’Atalante (ROV)
  • His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Glace Bay (mobile decompression chamber and medical personnel)

“This is a complex search effort which requires multiple agencies with subject matter expertise and specialized equipment which we have gained through the unified command,” said Capt. Jamie Frederick, the response coordinator from the First Coast Guard District. “While the Coast Guard has assumed the role of Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator, we do not have all of the necessary expertise and equipment required in a search of this nature. The Unified Command brings that expertise and additional capability together to maximize effort in solving this complex problem.”

Search patterns used in the search for 21 foot submersible Titan after it went missing 900 miles east of Cape Cod Massachusetts June 20 2023 Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter<br>US Coast Guard District 1

Jun 18 at 5:40 p.m. EDT, the Coast Guard received a report on an overdue 21-foot submersible from the Canadian Research Vessel POLAR PRINCE with five people on board, diving to view the wreckage of the Titanic, approximately 900 nautical miles East of Cape Cod.

The submersible was launched at 8 a.m. and expected to resurface at 3 p.m., but an hour and 45 minutes into their dive, they lost contact with the Polar Prince. The Coast Guard is working with international partners to effectively utilize all resources available.

