Unified Command Response to Cargo Container Ship Fire at Port of Los Angeles

The Unified Command continues to respond and continue operations Saturday after a ship fire occurred aboard the container ship One Henry Hudson, Friday evening, while it was moored at Berth 218 in the Port of Los Angeles.

As of 1:30 p.m., Saturday, the fire was isolated to a single cargo hold with a fire boat on scene from the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach. The ship has been moved to an anchorage approximately one mile from shore, near Angel’s Gate Lighthouse.

“The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) personnel were the first to arrive on scene and immediately coordinated a response with local partners from other agencies,” said Assistant Chief Carlos Calvillo, LAFD incident commander. “Fire burned on multiple sub-levels below deck in areas that were largely inaccessible, which required a high level of communication and coordination from everyone to ensure the safety of on scene personnel and the crew members aboard the vessel. Remarkably, and thankfully, no injuries have been reported as a result of this ship fire.”

The Coast Guard established a safety zone approximately 1/2 nautical miles around the ship and is directing vessel traffic in the area. The Coast Guard has staged additional search and rescue resources nearby and is assisting in stability and hazardous material assessments of the vessel.

“We worked closely with our local partners to keep crews safe, move the vessel offshore, and prevent any disruption to the Port of Los Angeles,” said Capt. Jarrod DeWitz, Coast Guard incident commander. “We will continue to collaborate until the vessel is fully stable and no longer poses a risk to the port or the community.”

The Port of Los Angeles is partnering with the Port of Long Beach to provide consistent fire boat presence on-scene to conduct fire suppression efforts and enforce the safety zone.

“The successful isolation of this vessel fire shows a strong partnership between the Port of Los Angeles and our local partners,” said Capt. Daniel Cobos, Port of Los Angeles Police Department incident commander. “Our coordinated response ensured operations continued uninterrupted at one of the largest ports in the country.”

At approximately 8 p.m., Friday, multiple agencies arrived on scene after receiving reports of smoke and fire below deck on the vessel. The Unified Command stood up between the Los Angeles Fire Department, the United States Coast Guard, the Port of Los Angeles Police Department, and the vessel representative.

Responders conducted accountability of all 23 crew members with assistance from the Port of Los Angeles Police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. No injuries reported. Crew members of the vessel assisted in the movement and anchoring of the vessel outside the port and are continuing onboard efforts to contain the fire.

The LAFD deployed nearly 200 firefighters, Hazmat units, search and rescue teams, heavy-rescue assets, air operations and fire boats.

Environmental Protection Agency, LA County Health Hazmat, and LAFD Hazmat conducted air monitoring. Unified Command issued a precautionary shelter-in-place order for San Pedro and Wilmington residents at approximately 12 a.m., Saturday, out of caution even though the air quality readings were within normal ranges. The shelter-in-place order was lifted at approximately 6:30 a.m., Saturday.

At approximately 3 a.m., Friday, agencies within the Unified Command coordinated a large-scale effort to undock the ship and escort it from the Port of Los Angeles and out to sea beyond Vincent Thomas Bridge, all while continuing fire suppression and monitoring safety, structural integrity of the ship and air-monitoring operations.

At 4:43 a.m., One Henry Hudson successfully anchored approximately one mile from shore, near Angel’s Gate Lighthouse. Fire suppression operations are expected to continue while salvage teams continue their work under the coordination of all agencies in Unified Command.

The original announcement can be found here with a further update here.