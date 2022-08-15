University and Industry Join Forces on Maritime Cybersecurity

The University of Plymouth in the U.K. has joined forces with BMT, an international multi-disciplinary engineering and design consultancy, to jointly research ship design and cybersecurity in the maritime sector.

The new Memorandum of Understanding will specifically look at harnessing the capabilities of the University’s recently opened £3.2 million Cyber-SHIP Lab. The facility is dedicated to simulating and understanding maritime cyber threats and facilitating future secure maritime operations through cyber resilience research, tools and training. The facility forms part of the University’s Marine Navigation Centre, which includes a physical ship’s bridge used to simulate attacks and test equipment.

BMT was a founding industry supporter of the Cyber-SHIP Lab when it was launched in 2019, based on the firm belief that through the development of these new tools and lab the UK can become a leading power in maritime cybersecurity.

“With our ever-increasing dependence on the global maritime sector, ensuring ships and port operations are cyber secure has never been more critical,” said Professor Kevin Jones, Executive Dean of Science and Engineering at the University and Principal Investigator on the Cyber-SHIP Lab project. “Advances in cyber technology, and the emergence of new threats, mean this is a constantly evolving area that needs an innovative and joined-up approach. The partnership between the University and BMT is a perfect example of that, uniting our collective expertise in both identifying potential issues and solutions and finding the means for them to be applied in maritime engineering and design.”

“BMT is delighted to be working with the University of Plymouth in this important work in helping the U.K. drive the highest possible standards in maritime security,” said Jake Rigby, Research and Development Lead at BMT. “With this knowledge and experience in place, the U.K. can then offer the benefits of the insights, operational practices and training to the global shipping and marine community. Through combining our expertise and our knowledge, we are confident great strides will be made in enhancing security and cyber protection across maritime.”

Read the announcement at the University of Plymouth