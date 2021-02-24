(CBP photo)

Update to the Vessel Cyber Risk Management Work Instruction

The Coast Guard Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance has updated the Vessel Cyber Risk Management Work Instruction. The Work Instruction was updated to include a compliance timeline for Non Safety Management System vessels that are subject to the Marine Transportation Safety Act of 2002. These vessels are required to address cybersecurity vulnerabilities within their Vessel Security Assessment no later than December 31, 2021.

The Vessel Cyber Risk Management Work Instruction and other work instructions are available at the Coast Guard Officer of Commercial Vessel Compliance (CG-CVC) Mission Management System (MMS) website.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X