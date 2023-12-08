39 F
Maritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

US Coast Guard Responds to Oil Spill in Gulf of Mexico

oil pipeline

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday it was responding to an oil discharge near the Main Pass Oil Gathering (MPOG) Co’s pipeline system in the Gulf of Mexico, while the main pipeline and several surrounding ones remained shut in.

“The reported sheen is being investigated and has not been confirmed to be associated with the November 16 observed initial discharge,” the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard had not yet identified any damage or indication of a leak after surveying the entire length of the pipeline along with 22.16 miles (36 km) of surrounding pipelines. Remote-controlled devices and divers continued to reassess the pipelines.

Verified by MonsterInsights