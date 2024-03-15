57 F
Maritime Security

US Destroys 20 Houthi Missiles, Underwater Drone as Rebels Vow to Ramp up Attacks for Ramadan

The US destroyed 20 Houthi missiles and an unmanned underwater vessel posing a threat to ships in the Red Sea on Monday after the Yemen-based rebel group vowed to increase its attacks during Ramadan.

US Central Command said 18 anti-ship missiles and the underwater vessel were destroyed in a series of “six self-defense strikes” in the areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthis.

“It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region,” Centcom said in a statement, noting the strikes were conducted to “protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer.”

Read the rest of the story at New York Post, here.

