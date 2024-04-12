65.9 F
Maritime Security

US Navy Completes First MK 38 MOD 4 GWS Install

The DDG-51 Flight IIA guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) has become the first US Navy warship to receive the MSI-Defence Systems MK 38 MOD 4 30 mm gun weapon system (GWS).

The twin-mount MK 38 MOD 4 fit – comprising the MK 88 MOD 4 gun mount together with the MK 48 MOD 2 electro-optical sight system (EOSS) and the MK 134 MOD 0 operator console – was installed on the ship during a recent depot maintenance and modernisation period in San Diego. Mustin is now planned to run an at-sea Quick Reaction Assessment with the MK 38 MOD 4 system.

The US Navy is procuring the MK 38 MOD 4 GWS to address deficiencies in current counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) and counter-unmanned surface vessel (C-USV) capabilities, with the aim being to initially field the system on all DDG 51 Flight IIA and Flight III destroyers. According to the service, the MK 38 MOD 4 GWS is designed to bring greater accuracy, lethality, and effective range for C-UAS and C-USV applications through the integration of fire control, the Northrop Grumman MK 44 Bushmaster II 30mm gun, the EOSS sensor suite, and the AEGIS combat system.

MSI-Defence Systems’ Seahawk DS30M A2 dual-feed single 30 mm mounting provides the basis for the GWS 88 MOD 4 gun mount. Specific adaptations for the US Navy include the integration of a co-axial 0.50-cal M2HB heavy machine gun and a revised power system architecture.

Read the rest of the story at Naval News, here.

