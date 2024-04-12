65.9 F
US Navy Releases Sonar Images Showing Wreckage of Baltimore Bridge Underwater

(US Navy Photo)

New underwater sonar images captured by the US Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command show the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge at the bottom of Baltimore’s Patapsco River. The US Army Corps of Engineers shared images that show the remnants of the bridge on social media platform X.

“These sonar CODA images, provided by @USNavy’s Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), show bridge wreckage in the deepest part of the federal shipping channel and one of the Francis Scott Key Bridge main supports,” the caption read.

The colour-coded scans show the metal framework of the ship. The framework extending above the waterline will be removed by the end of April.

Read the rest of the story at WION, here.

