Maritime Security

US Navy Upgrading Torpedoes, Leveraging Cloud Computing for Submarines

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts a freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea, March 24. Milius is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

The U.S. Navy is pushing new technology to its undersea fleet to make it safer, smarter and deadlier, while also nearing a major step in developing its next-generation attack submarine.

Among the changes that will have the most impact is moving the Submarine Warfare Federated Tactical System to a cloud-based common computing environment. SWFTS comprises a sub’s sonar, imaging, electronic warfare and combat systems, and also ties into ship control, navigation and more.

Capt. Todd Weeks, the program executive officer for undersea warfare systems, said at the Naval Submarine League’s annual symposium that this move forces the decoupling of hardware and software, which makes it quicker and easier to upgrade each.

Read the rest of the story from Defense News here.

