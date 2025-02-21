USCG and Navy Rescue Crew from Iranian Ship Sinking in Persian Gulf

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is reporting the rescue of seafarers and the quick actions of the U.S. Coast Guard and a U.S. Navy ship to ensure the safety of the crew.

According to the report, the U.S. Navy Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Clarence Sutphin Jr. were operating in the Arabian (Persian) Gulf. Both vessels are assigned to CENTCOM based in Bahrain.

They provided assistance to the crew of an Iranian-owned vessel. The general cargo ship Shayesteh had developed a significant list and issued a mayday call for help. The U.S. vessels responded finding the ship in significant danger and the crew abandoning the vessel.

