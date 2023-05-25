67.5 F
USCG Cutter Confidence Returns Home Following 40-Day Windward Passage and South Florida Straits Patrol

The cutter’s primary missions are counter drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcement of federal fishery laws and search and rescue.

USCGC Confidence’s (WMEC 619) small boat crew converges on a Cuban migrant vessel in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry off the coast of Key West, Florida, Jan. 21, 2023. Confidence’s crew patrolled the Coast Guard’s Seventh District area of operations to conduct maritime safety and security missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Dehan Harris)

The crew of the USCGC Confidence (WMEC 619) returned to their home port in Cape Canaveral, Monday, following a 40-day patrol in the Windward Passage and South Florida Straits.

Confidence’s crew contributed to the interdiction, care and repatriation of 138 migrants while patrolling in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry and Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast in the Seventh Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility. Confidence’s crew conducted maritime safety and security missions working with other Coast Guard cutters and air assets to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal migrant ventures bound for the United States.

During the patrol, Confidence’s crew hosted members from the Haitian Coast Guard to further enhance key U.S. strategic partnerships and provide critical mission insight into operations within the Windward Passage.

“It was a pleasure to work with our Coast Guard, international and agency partners in the important mission to deter and respond to dangerous migration attempts,” said Cmdr. Thomas Martin, commanding officer of Confidence. “The crew professionally executed numerous transits, boat patrols and transfers to safeguard lives at sea.”

Confidence is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counter drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcement of federal fishery laws and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

