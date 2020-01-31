USCG Establishes Super Bowl Security Zone in Biscayne Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard has partnered with federal, state and local security and law enforcement agencies to establish a marine security zone in connection with Super Bowl-related events in Miami this week.

At a press briefing held Jan. 24, USCG Sector Miami Commander Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian said a 24/7 security zone in Biscayne Bay would be in effect from 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, until 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, the day after the Super Bowl. The zone, which includes the Bayside area, extends from the Venetian Causeway south to the Miami River.

