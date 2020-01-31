Members of the Maritime Safety and Security Team Miami patrol the security zone in the vicinity of Bayfront Park Jan. 29, 2020 in Miami during the week of Super Bowl LIV. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)

USCG Establishes Super Bowl Security Zone in Biscayne Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard has partnered with federal, state and local security and law enforcement agencies to establish a marine security zone in connection with Super Bowl-related events in Miami this week.

At a press briefing held Jan. 24, USCG Sector Miami Commander Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian said a 24/7 security zone in Biscayne Bay would be in effect from 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, until 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, the day after the Super Bowl. The zone, which includes the Bayside area, extends from the Venetian Causeway south to the Miami River.

Read more at The Triton

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top