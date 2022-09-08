74.6 F
USCG Posts Notice on State Enforcement of Inland Navigation Rules

This interim rule is effective September 6, 2022. Comments and related material must be received by the Coast Guard on or before December 5, 2022.

By Homeland Security Today
A U.S. Coast Guard boatcrew from Aids To Navigation Team Long Island Sound navigates the Connecticut River in support of Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters (RENEW) near Haddam, Conn., Dec. 19, 2020. Operation RENEW is the Coast Guard's region-wide effort to ensure Northeast communities have the security, supplies, energy and emergency resources they need throughout the winter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Katie Loudermilk)

The Coast Guard announced in the Federal Register that it is issuing this interim rule to remove an incorrect statement about field preemption of State or local regulations regarding inland navigation. The incorrect language was added in a 2014 rulemaking, and the error was recently discovered. By removing the language, this rule clarifies the ability of States to regulate inland navigation as they have historically done. This rule does not require States to take any action.

This interim rule is effective September 6, 2022. Comments and related material must be received by the Coast Guard on or before December 5, 2022.

You may submit comments identified by docket number USCG-2022-0071 using the Federal Decision Making Portal at https://www.regulations.gov

For information about this document call or email Jeffrey Decker, Coast Guard Office of Auxiliary and Boating Safety (CG-BSX); telephone 202-372-1507, email Jeffrey.E.Decker@uscg.mil.

Read more at USCG

