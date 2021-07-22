USCG Regional Exam Center in New York Temporarily Closed

Regional Exam Center (REC) New York’s historical location in the Battery Park building is undergoing a major renovation that is expected to last a minimum of 12 months. During the renovation, REC New York is being relocated to an alternate office space in lower Manhattan. To effect this move, the REC examination room was closed on Monday, June 28, 2021, and is expected to reopen in the new location on Monday, August 9, 2021. During this closure, mariner applications may still be e-mailed to [email protected].

Mariners seeking to complete examinations during this period should consider testing at another REC. Additional REC locations and application submission information can be found on the National Maritime Center (NMC) website.

The new location for REC New York is 201 Varick St., 9th Floor, Suite 904, New York, NY 10014. The NMC will issue additional information and update the NMC website confirming the reopening date, examination room hours, how to schedule an examination, and building access provisions for the new facility.

The NMC Customer Service Center remains open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. Mariners may reach our call center at 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662) and [email protected].

