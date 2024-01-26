The United States Coast Guard (USCG) announced they will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Base Charleston campus in North Charleston on Friday.

The ceremony will held at Base Charleston located at 4500 S Hobson Ave in North Charleston, starting at 9:15 a.m.

This 64-acre campus will be along the Cooper River and will support the five Charleston-based national securities cutters, their crews and the support personnel with expected completion in late 2026. Officials say the discussion for a base command and administration building started in June 2023.

Read the rest of the story at Count on 2, here.