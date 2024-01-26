63.8 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, January 26, 2024
Maritime Security

USCG to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Campusc

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(Library of Congress Photo)

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) announced they will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Base Charleston campus in North Charleston on Friday.

The ceremony will held at Base Charleston located at 4500 S Hobson Ave in North Charleston, starting at 9:15 a.m.

This 64-acre campus will be along the Cooper River and will support the five Charleston-based national securities cutters, their crews and the support personnel with expected completion in late 2026. Officials say the discussion for a base command and administration building started in June 2023.

Read the rest of the story at Count on 2, here.

Previous article
EU’s Red Sea Mission Comes at a Price
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals