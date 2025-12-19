USCGC Active Offloads $203M Cocaine Seized During Operation Pacific Viper

The crew of USCGC Active (WMEC 618) offloaded approximately 27,551 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated value of $203.9 million, in San Diego earlier this week.

This offload resulted from three separate interdictions of suspected drug-smuggling vessels in international waters off the coasts of Mexico, Central America, and South America. Two of the three interdictions were conducted by Active crew members and one by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro crew members.

“I could not be prouder of this crew,” said Cmdr. Earl Potter, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Active. “Their determination, resilience, and professionalism make it possible to complete these dynamic and dangerous missions at sea. The conditions are tough, hours are long, and demands are high, but this team always maintains focus. The crew’s commitment to protecting our nation and keeping drugs off our streets is what defines the Active’s legacy.”

The interdictions were conducted as part of Operation Pacific Viper, a Coast Guard surge effort aimed at disrupting transnational criminal organizations and reducing the flow of illegal narcotics into the United States. These operations play a key role in protecting U.S. communities from the effects of cocaine and synthetic drugs, such as fentanyl.

“The Coast Guard is escalating the fight against narco-terrorism and trans-national criminal organizations flooding our nation with deadly drugs,” said Rear Adm. Jeffrey Novak, deputy commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area and commander, Coast Guard Southwest District. “By continuing to surge resources to the Eastern Pacific Ocean in coordination with international and interagency partners and allies, our maritime fighting force is making historic strides toward dismantling the smuggling networks that threaten the safety and security of the American people.”

Active is a 210-foot medium-endurance cutter homeported in Port Angeles, Washington. Equipped with two small boats, the cutter supports missions across the Eastern Pacific, including search and rescue, counter-narcotics operations, living marine resources, and homeland defense.

The original announcement can be found here.