USCGC Decisive Returns Home After 58-Day Patrol

Decisive had 432 migrants cross its decks over eight days and disrupted three ventures during the 58-day patrol.

By Homeland Security Today
The Reliance-class medium endurance cutter USCGC Decisive (WMEC 629) conduct at sea engagements with the navy of Guatemala in the territorial seas of Guatemala on Oct. 25 - 26, 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard conducts routine deployments in the Southern Command area of responsibility, works alongside partners, builds maritime domain awareness, and shares best practices with partner nation navies and coast guards. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

The crew of the USCGC Decisive (WMEC 629) returned to Pensacola, August 20, 2022 after assisting in the repatriation of 203 Cuban migrants following 14 interdictions off Florida’s coast.

In support of the Seventh Coast Guard District, the 58-day maritime law enforcement and search and rescue patrol took place in the Windward Passage between Haiti, Cuba and the Straits of Florida, south of Key West, disrupting illegal migrant ventures while supporting national security operations.

“Individuals illegally migrating to the United States face a potentially fatal journey, often traveling on unstable and dangerously overcrowded sailing vessels constructed of repurposed materials,” said Cmdr. David Smith, Decisive’s executive officer. “Decisive’s crew extends its appreciation to Coast Guard cutters William Flores, Palbo Valent and Robert Yered for their support to ensure operations were safe, effective and successful.”

As the primary holding platform for migrants awaiting repatriation, Decisive had 432 migrants cross its decks over eight days and disrupted three ventures during the 58-day patrol.

Once aboard a cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and essential medical attention.

Decisive is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Pensacola. The cutter’s primary mission areas include homeland security, law enforcement, counterdrug, search and rescue, migrant interdiction, and fisheries enforcement in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Read more at USCG

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

