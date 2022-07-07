79.4 F
USCGC Oak Begins Exercise Argus 2022 from Sisimiut, Greenland

In transit to Sisimiut, members new to the Arctic Circle earned their “blue nose” certificates in a ceremony aboard the cutter.

The USCGC Oak crew makes way through the Hamborgersund fjords during a five-day training event with Greenlandic, Danish, and French partners, July 5, 2022. The training event, Exercise Argus, is designed to enhance capability of international partners for responding to search and rescue and marine environmental events in the Arctic. U.S. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs)

The crew of USCGC Oak (WLB 211) made a port call in Sisimiut, Greenland, Friday, in support of Exercise Argus 2022.

During the port visit, the commanding officer of USCGC Oak, Lt. Cmdr. Jacob Loman, and executive officer, Lt. Jennifer Lane, met with the organizers of the joint, large-scale exercise for a pre-sail conference to discuss plans for Exercise Argus in Southern Greenland, Monday.

In transit to Sisimiut, members new to the Arctic Circle earned their “blue nose” certificates in a ceremony aboard the cutter. As the crew navigated northward, they conducted damage control and medical training to remain operationally ready.

The crew of USCGC Oak departed Sisimiut on Monday for the start of Exercise Argus, which included navigation and search & rescue training events to start the week-long exercise.

Exercise Argus is an annual training event designed to enhance capabilities of international partners for responding to search and rescue and marine environmental events in the Arctic region. The exercise takes place from July 4 – July 9, 2022 and affords participating nations opportunities to advance effective partnerships, collaboration, and interoperability for a variety of issues affecting the high north region.

The exercise will include assets from Greenland, Denmark, France, and the United States. Participation in Exercise Argus highlights our collective commitment to safety, environmental protection, and international partnerships in the region.

This stop is the second port call for the USCGC Oak crew after leaving St. John’s in Newfoundland, Canada.

The Oak is a 225-foot seagoing buoy tender homeported out of Newport, Rhode Island.

