USCGC Seneca’s Crew Returns Home Following 24-Day Caribbean Sea Patrol

The crew of the USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906) returned to their homeport in Portsmouth, Friday, following a 24-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea.

During the patrol, Seneca supported Joint Interagency Task Force – South and worked alongside the U.S. Air Force to disrupt nearly 1,350 kilograms of narcotics during two law enforcement cases in the Caribbean Sea.

“The crew of Seneca displayed teamwork, grit and professionalism, patrolling the Caribbean Sea to deter, interrupt and interdict transnational criminal organizations smuggling illicit drugs into the United States and elsewhere,” said Cmdr. James McCormack, Seneca’s commanding officer. “Seneca rose to the challenge amidst strong winds and heavy seas to conduct surface-led interdictions in the Caribbean and stopped a drug laden go-fast vessel with three suspected drug smugglers.”

Seneca’s crew maintained a rigorous training regimen throughout the patrol to build proficiency following a six-month dry dock availability in Brooklyn, New York. Seneca’s crew balanced damage control, engineering and navigation drills with small boat operations and flight operations. Partnering with Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, Seneca completed two aviation training evolutions that enhanced both crew’s readiness.

“After a short, but successful, patrol in the Caribbean, we look forward to returning to our families and friends while we prepare for our next mission at sea,” added McCormack.

Seneca is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of 100. The cutter’s primary missions include counter drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcement of federal fishery laws and search and rescue in support of Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Read more at USCG