Use of Wing-in-Ground Craft in Logistical Support of Offshore Platform Operations

Public input will help in assessing the current state of WIG craft development and the technology to provide transportation support to offshore energy facilities.

The Coast Guard announced in the Federal Register that they are seeking input from the public on wing-in-ground (WIG) craft. This information will support the Coast Guard’s compliance with Section 8431 of the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021.

In addition, public input will help in assessing the current state of WIG craft development and the technology to provide transportation support to offshore energy facilities on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf. Finally, public input will aid in developing a plan to demonstrate WIG craft capability to conduct such operations.

Comments must be received by the Coast Guard on or before November 1, 2022. You may submit comments using the Federal Decision Making Portal at https://www.regulations.gov. See the “Public Participation and Request for Comments” portion of the supplementary information.

For information about this document, call or email Lieutenant Commander Dimitri Wiener, U.S. Coast Guard; telephone 202-372-1414, email dimitrios.n.wiener@uscg.mil.

View the Federal Register notice for full details.

Read more at USCG

