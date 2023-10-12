52.2 F
USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Arrives in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea to Bolster Israel Security

Efforts to increase U.S. posture continue, including the rapid movement into theater of U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and A-10s to augment existing fighter squadrons in the region.

By Homeland Security Today
Boatswain's Mate Seaman Apprentice Jason Guldseth, from Mountain Home, Idaho, assigned to the deck department aboard world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), uses a mounted binocular to identify surface and air contacts in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 10, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea yesterday, in order to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war. The forces in the area include the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), with its 8 squadrons of attack and support aircraft, and the Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).

Efforts to increase U.S. posture continue, including the rapid movement into theater of U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and A-10s to augment existing fighter squadrons in the region.

“The arrival of these highly capable forces to the region is a strong signal of deterrence should any actor hostile to Israel consider trying to take advantage of this situation,” said General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander, U.S. Central Command.

