USS Harry S. Truman CO Removed From Command Following Collision with Merchant Ship

Exterior damage of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) viewed from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 following a collision with the merchant vessel Besiktas-M, Feb. 12, while operating in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt. (Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jose Hernandez via U.S. Navy)

The commander of the aircraft carrier that collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Egypt last week has been removed from command, USNI News has learned.

Capt. Dave Snowden was removed from command of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on Thursday, according to a Congressional notification reviewed by USNI News and confirmed by a Navy official.

According to the notification, Snowden was removed due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command following the Feb. 12 collision between Truman and the merchant vessel MV Besiktas-M off the coast Egypt, near the entrance to the Suez Canal.

Read the rest of the story at USNI News.

