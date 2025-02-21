USS Harry S. Truman CO Removed From Command Following Collision with Merchant Ship

The commander of the aircraft carrier that collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Egypt last week has been removed from command, USNI News has learned.

Capt. Dave Snowden was removed from command of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on Thursday, according to a Congressional notification reviewed by USNI News and confirmed by a Navy official.

According to the notification, Snowden was removed due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command following the Feb. 12 collision between Truman and the merchant vessel MV Besiktas-M off the coast Egypt, near the entrance to the Suez Canal.

