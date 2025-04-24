Fleet Week New York returns to New York City on May 21 – 27, 2025, with two U.S. Navy ships, two Coast Guard cutters, and five U.S. Navy Academy Yard Patrol boats (YPs), according to a press release today. Additionally, our Canadian neighbor will join the week-long celebration.

Ships from the U.S. and Royal Canadian Navy will participate in the Parade of Ships on Wednesday, May 21.

USS New York (LPD 21) and USCGC Calhoun (WMSL 759) will be available for public ship tours Friday and Saturday, May 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public ship tours in Staten Island will be available on May 22-

26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event has been held nearly every year since 1984. This year’s theme is “Honoring the Past, Defending the Future: 250 Years of Sea Service Excellence,” which celebrates the rich history of the sea services, honoring service members from the past, present, and future who play a crucial role in supporting the fleet while carrying out our maritime strategy and strategic objectives.

“This year marks the 250th birthday of the Navy and Marine Corps, and as we continue to evolve as a fighting force, we are reminded that our greatest strength comes not only from our sea service members, but from the people we serve,” said Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “Fleet Week New York reminds us that behind every uniform is a story—of family, of sacrifice, and of service to something greater than self. As we celebrate 250 years of the Navy and Marine Corps, we are proud to return to a city whose strength and spirit mirror the very heart of our nation.”

Ship and pier locations include:

– Manhattan, Pier 88 South: (Ship public tours on Friday & Saturday, May 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, USS New York (LPD 21) from Norfolk, Virginia

– Manhattan, Pier 90 North: (Ship public tours on Friday & Saturday, May 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Legend-class cutter USCGC Calhoun (WMSL-759) from Charleston, South Carolina

• Harry DeWolf-class offshore patrol vessel HMCS Frédérick Rolette (AOPV 434) from Halifax,

Canada

– Manhattan, Intrepid Museum, Pier 86: (Ship public tours on Thursday & Friday, May 22-23, from

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Five U.S. Naval Academy YPs from Annapolis, Maryland

– Homeport Pier, Staten Island: (Ship public tours will be May 22 – 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) from Norfolk, Virginia

• Bay-class cutter USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB 109) from Bayonne, New Jersey

Please note: Canadian Navy Harry DeWolf-class offshore patrol vessel HMCS Frédérick Rolette (AOPV

434) will not be available for tours.

The week-long event will include a variety of public military demonstrations. It is an unparalleled

opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet members of the sea

services, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of America’s maritime services.