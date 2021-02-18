VHF Radio System Repairs Ongoing Near Southeast and Southcentral Alaska

The network issue that was causing intermittent communication outages across the entirety of Southeast Alaska was resolved on Friday.

Repairs are ongoing, but due to extreme weather and remote locations, intermittent outages are expected to continue in various locations.

Sites that the U.S. Coast Guard are still unable to receive communications from or have intermittent VHF communications include Mt. McArther, Deception Hills, Sukkwan Island, Althorp Peak, Cape Gull and Raspberry Island.

The Coast Guard encourages mariners to practice extra caution in areas serviced by the VHF towers listed above.

Mariners are reminded that, due to mountainous terrain and limited VHF coverage, even with fully operational VHF sites, the Coast Guard cannot hear VHF calls in all areas. Mariners should have secondary means of communications onboard at all times, file a float plan with a trusted person and carry safety equipment onboard in the event you are in a survival situation.

As always, boaters should carefully evaluate their ability to assist distressed mariners and always relay any heard distress calls to the Coast Guard.

The following phone numbers can be used to reach the Coast Guard in emergencies:

Sector Juneau Command Center: 907-463-2980

Sector Anchorage Command Center: 907-428-4100

17th District Command Center: 907-463-2000

Charts showing the locations of VHF tower sites in Alaska can be seen at the Coast Guard’s Navigation Center’s websites here: https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/images/marcomms/cgcomms/Rescue21/SecAnchorage.jpg

https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/images/marcomms/cgcomms/Rescue21/SecJuneau.jpg

The weekly Local Notice to Mariners (LNMs) Section I Special Notes shows VHF sites that are down. This is a weekly publication and not considered real-time information:https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/?pageName=lnmDistrict®ion=17

