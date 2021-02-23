Vice Admiral Stosz Brings Leadership and Character Insights to Homeland Security Today

Retired U.S. Coast Guard Vice Admiral Sandra L. Stosz is bringing her new columns on leadership and character development honed through a lifetime of service to Homeland Security Today.

Vice Admiral Stosz, a Homeland Security Today editorial board member, started out in the U.S. Coast Guard as an ensign serving on polar icebreakers, conducting national security missions from the Arctic to the Antarctic. Her 40-year career is filled with leadership lessons gleaned while breaking ice and breaking glass as the first woman to command an icebreaker on the Great Lakes and to lead a U.S. armed forces service academy. She finished her career as the first woman assigned as Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, directing one of the Coast Guard’s largest enterprises. She has lectured widely on leadership, and has been featured on CSPAN and other media outlets. In 2012, Newsweek’s The Daily Beast named Vice Admiral Stosz to their list of 150 Women Who Shake the World.

Vice Admiral Stosz’s awards include two Coast Guard Distinguished Service Medals, three Legion of Merit Medals, four Meritorious Service Medals, and others. She is the author of the forthcoming book Breaking Ice and Breaking Glass: Leading in Uncharted Waters.

“We’ve been honored to have Vice Admiral Stosz on the Homeland Security Today team as a member of our distinguished Editorial Board, and we’re very excited to partner with this trailblazer to help shape the homeland leaders of today and tomorrow,” said Kristina Tanasichuk, Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today. “Vice Admiral Stosz has been a hero and mentor of mine and her reflections on character and applying career lessons don’t just pertain to our maritime sector readers, but to everyone who wants to excel, give back, and maybe shatter a glass ceiling of their own.”

“Today, more than ever, our nation needs leaders of character who can unite people in support of a shared purpose,” Stosz said. “In my blog ‘Leading with Character,’ I look forward to sharing leadership lessons learned during my 40 years with the Coast Guard. I hope these lessons inspire women and men to seek and become mentors committed to developing the next generation of homeland security leaders.”

Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit association media outlet dedicated to informing and supporting the efforts of public, private, nonprofit, and academic organizations and practitioners engaged in the homeland security mission. Since its inception as a for-profit publication in 2004, HSToday has provided award-winning news and analysis revealing the challenges, opportunities and successes of the United States’ homeland and national security and intelligence communities. With the Government Technology & Services Coalition as its umbrella, Homeland Security Today covers the federal homeland security market in-depth. HSToday’s contributors and editors hail from throughout the homeland security community. From policymaking in Washington to operations in challenging security environments, HSToday’s vast network of experts deliver the most authoritative, timely coverage of America’s efforts to address threats manmade and natural.

