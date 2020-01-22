Equipment and pipeline for the Virginia Beach Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project is mobilized at 68th and 61st streets for upcoming renourishment operations at Virginia Beach, Virginia, Nov. 8, 2019. The project halted for a time-of-year restriction during peak sea turtle migration and will resume after Nov. 15, 2019. (U.S. Army photo by Andria Allmond)

Virginia Beach Will Need to Spend Billions of Dollars to Battle Sea Level Rise, Says New City Report

To prepare for the threat of sea level rise in the coming decades, Virginia Beach will have to consider multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects, restricting new development in some parts of the city and purchasing properties in danger of flooding, according to a new report.

The report, the culmination of a five-year, $3.8 million study conducted by an engineering consulting firm, lays out a sweeping vision for how the city must change to stave off the dangers of higher tides.

“There isn’t anything more important we’re doing than this,” said councilman John Moss.

Read more at the Virginian-Pilot

