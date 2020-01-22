Virginia Beach Will Need to Spend Billions of Dollars to Battle Sea Level Rise, Says New City Report

To prepare for the threat of sea level rise in the coming decades, Virginia Beach will have to consider multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects, restricting new development in some parts of the city and purchasing properties in danger of flooding, according to a new report.
The report, the culmination of a five-year, $3.8 million study conducted by an engineering consulting firm, lays out a sweeping vision for how the city must change to stave off the dangers of higher tides.
“There isn’t anything more important we’re doing than this,” said councilman John Moss.