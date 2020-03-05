(California National Guard video)

WATCH: Coronavirus Test Kits Air-Dropped Onto Grand Princess Off San Francisco

The first California death from the new coronavirus was an elderly man from Rocklin, Calif., who had disembarked two days before from a Mexico cruise. Officials know of at least one other person who was infected on the San Francisco-to-Mexico round trip.

That ship, the Grand Princess, subsequently left San Francisco for Hawaii, with some of the same passengers and crew members on board. Upon receiving news of the passenger’s death, the Hawaii trip was canceled and the Grand Princess returned to the Bay Area — but Gov. Gavin Newsom said the ship has to stay offshore until those on board with flu-like symptoms are tested for COVID-19 as well as those who were on board for the Mexico leg of the trip.

California National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing and the U.S. Coast Guard delivered the test kits today to the Grand Princess.

