WaterISAC Releases Advisory for Microsoft DCOM Patch

The Water Information Sharing and Analysis Center (WaterISAC) has released an advisory, Potential for Mandatory Microsoft DCOM Patch to Disrupt SCADA. ICS/OT/SCADA engineers and operators should assess the use of the Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) protocol in their industrial environments. According to WaterISAC, “failure to address could result in loss of critical communications between impacted ICS/OT/SCADA devices.”
CISA urges operators to review the WaterISAC advisory and apply recommended compensating controls. See Microsoft KB5004442—Manage changes for Windows DCOM Server Security Feature Bypass (CVE-2021-26414) for more information.