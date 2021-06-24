Work Instruction: Small Passenger Vessel Risk Based Inspection Program

The Coast Guard Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance (CVC) issued work instruction CVC-WI-028 “Small Passenger Vessel Risk Based Inspection Program” to provide Officers in Charge, Marine Inspection (OCMI), Chiefs of Inspection Division (CID), and Marine Inspectors (MI) with inspection guidance for the small passenger vessels (SPV) risk based inspection program.

This work instruction cancels CVC Policy Letter 20-02 “Inspection Guidance for High Risk Small Passenger Vessels” and CVC Policy Letter 16-05 “Risk-Based Decision Making (RBDM) for Small Passenger Vessel (SPV) Annual Inspection Activity.”

Please direct questions concerning this work instruction to [email protected].

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)