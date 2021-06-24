A U.S. Coast Guard response boat surveys the Charleston Harbor, S.C. Aug. 11, 2018, as part of Operation SHRIMP and GRITS, a multi-state and multi-jurisdiction maritime enforcement operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tenley Long)

Work Instruction: Small Passenger Vessel Risk Based Inspection Program

The Coast Guard Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance (CVC) issued work instruction CVC-WI-028 “Small Passenger Vessel Risk Based Inspection Program” to provide Officers in Charge, Marine Inspection (OCMI), Chiefs of Inspection Division (CID), and Marine Inspectors (MI) with inspection guidance for the small passenger vessels (SPV) risk based inspection program.

This work instruction cancels CVC Policy Letter 20-02 “Inspection Guidance for High Risk Small Passenger Vessels” and CVC Policy Letter 16-05 “Risk-Based Decision Making (RBDM) for Small Passenger Vessel (SPV) Annual Inspection Activity.”

Please direct questions concerning this work instruction to [email protected].

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X