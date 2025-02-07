Yemeni Minister of Information Meets with U.S. CENTCOM to Discuss Countering Iran-Backed Houthi Influence

His Excellency Moammar bin Mutahar Al-Eryani, Minister of Information for the Republic of Yemen Government (ROYG), met with officials at U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) to discuss efforts to counter the Iran-backed Houthi movement, focusing on disinformation, propaganda, and regional destabilization.

The visit comes as the Trump Administration moves to designate the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), a step aimed at addressing the group’s growing influence and military aggression in Yemen and beyond. Minister Al-Eryani emphasized that regional and international security remains at risk as long as the Houthis maintain significant military capabilities.

During the meeting, discussions centered on the Houthis’ use of disinformation as a tool to destabilize Yemen and the broader Middle East, along with their direct military threats to international shipping lanes and regional allies. The Iran-backed militia has increasingly used digital propaganda, cyber operations, and strategic messaging to manipulate narratives and justify attacks, further escalating tensions in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

CENTCOM officials and Minister Al-Eryani also addressed ways to strengthen information-sharing, media countermeasures, and regional security cooperation to limit the Houthis’ ability to spread misinformation and recruit support. The meeting aligns with broader U.S. efforts to combat Iranian influence in Yemen, particularly as the Houthis continue to launch attacks on maritime and regional security interests.

