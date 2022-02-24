Viewers will learn the importance of proactive mental health as a means to combat the many mental health disorders that are common among first responders, including depression, addiction, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress symptoms. Tragically, when not addressed, the end result of each of these can be suicide. You will learn methods to prevent suicide by learning its traceable causes. Rather than focusing on individual risk factors, this webcast will explain how creating an environment to encourage help-seeking behavior can alter an individual’s trajectory from reaching suicide.