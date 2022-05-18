65.3 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasMental Health Resilience
Subject Matter AreasMental Health Resilience

DoD Announces Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee Membership, Charter, and Projected Site Visit Schedule

The SPRIRC will be led by Dr. Gayle Iwamasa, a leading expert in mental health from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

By Homeland Security Today
(U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Today, the Department of Defense announced the membership, charter, and projected site visit schedule for the Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee (SPRIRC), which was established by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on March 22, 2022.

The SPRIRC will be led by Dr. Gayle Iwamasa, a leading expert in mental health from the Department of Veterans Affairs. She will be joined by committee members with backgrounds and experiences collectively representing the public health approach to suicide prevention, clinical services for mental health, suicide epidemiology, the overlap between sexual assault and suicide behavior, and lethal means safety. They will be supported by special consultants who will add critical perspectives in the areas of officer and enlisted leadership, the needs and perspectives of our military families, and the role of chaplains in suicide prevention.

Installations currently selected for site visits are:

  • Fort Campbell, Kentucky
  • Camp Lejeune, North Carolina
  • Naval Air Station North Island, California
  • Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada
  • Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska
  • Fort Wainwright, Alaska
  • Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska
  • Camp Humphreys, South Korea
  • North Carolina National Guard

Additional information on the Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee membership, charter, and projected site visit schedule can be found here.

Read more at the Defense Department

Previous articleWhite House Withdraws Nominations for Two Key DHS Posts
Next articleNew Conflict Observatory Launched to Promote Accountability for War Crimes and Other Atrocities in Ukraine
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals