47.1 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, November 1, 2021
spot_img
HomeFirst Responders
First RespondersSubject Matter AreasMental Health Resilience

First Responders’ Resilience Masks a Mounting Mental Health Toll

Amid longer hours and fears about bringing the virus home, these first responders have been in a heightened state of “hypervigilance” for 19 months.

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
(NYPD photo)

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left first responders strained and exhausted as they struggle to keep up service to their communities in a time of constant stress, prompting calls for urgent support and efforts to break down the stigma around mental health.

While the past 18 months have taken a heavy toll on health care workers, the trauma of working on the front lines of the pandemic also extends to police, firefighters and emergency medical service workers, who are wrestling with depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and addiction.

Amid longer hours and fears about bringing the virus home, these first responders have been in a heightened state of “hypervigilance” for 19 months and counting without an end in sight.

Read more at The Hill

Previous articleMike Sprayberry Joins Hagerty Consulting as Senior Advisor for Emergency Management
Next articleCISA and Partners Coordinate on Security, Combating Misinformation for Election Day
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.