StartYourRecovery.org, a resource site for those facing substance use and misuse challenges, began as a pro-bono project of Reingold, a communications firm with deep experience running high-profile, national public health education campaigns. It was born from the idea of our co-founder, Brooks Lape, who was inspired to create it after years spent helping clients with campaigns to combat substance use issues and promote recovery.

Part of the issue Lape aimed to address was the fact that countless Americans with substance use issues were falling victim to “unscrupulous operators.” These individuals and their families needed reliable information about trustworthy places that offered evidence-based interventions to help them lead substance-free, healthy lives.

First, he asked: “Why doesn’t someone offer access to these resources in one place?” Then, he asked, “Why don’t we?”

The organization aims to be the single source of relatable, reliable information at any stage of people’s recovery journey. There are a lot of great resources out there—the organization tries to bring the best of that information together in one website. From stories of recovery and reliable information to a treatment and support locator, it tries to bring everything anyone might need under one roof.

Brooks’s deep understanding of the issue was complemented by the wisdom of numerous experts with whom Reingold had collaborated over the years on behalf of its clients. Start Your Recovery formed partnerships with leading clinicians and experts in substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery from nonprofit, academic, and government institutions, including the EDC (Education Development Center), The Jed Foundation, Faces & Voices of Recovery, the American Association of Suicidology, and many more.

The organization aims to be the single source of relatable, reliable information at any stage of people’s recovery journey. There are a lot of great resources out there—the organization tries to bring the best of that information together in one website. From stories of recovery and reliable information to a treatment and support locator, it tries to bring everything anyone might need under one roof.

StartYourRecovery.org provides helpful information for people who are dealing with substance use issues—and their family members, friends, and co-workers. There is no one-size-fits-all solution to the challenges faced by those who misuse alcohol, prescription or illegal drugs, or other substances, and at Start Your Recovery we aim to break through the clutter to help people at any stage of recovery.

StartYourRecovery.org offers:

A single source of reputable, objective information about signs, symptoms, conditions, treatment options, and resources.

User-friendly and easy-to-understand information about treating and recovering from substance and alcohol use disorder.

Video stories of people who are successful in recovery.

A dedicated directory of treatment and support resources, in Virginia and nationwide . Users can search by city, state, and ZIP code and refine results by age bracket, treatment type, and payment option.