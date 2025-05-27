For more than two decades since 2001, the suicide rate has been rising in the general U.S. population, especially among veterans, according to an essay from RAND.

This Veterans’ Issues in Focus essay is an update of RAND’s 2021 publication on this topic, and presents updated data on the magnitude of the problem, identifies noteworthy issues and trends, highlights notable advances since 2021, and identifies gaps that deserve increased attention from both researchers and policymakers. Federal, state, and local governments have prioritized preventing veteran suicide, and many nonprofit and private organizations are also lending their expertise; and the essay is written with these audiences in mind.

In 2022 (the most recent year for which data are available), 6,407 veterans and 41,484 nonveteran adults died by suicide. Because there are many more nonveterans in the U.S. population, the rate of suicide among veterans was 34.7 per 100,000, compared with 17.1 per 100,000 for nonveterans (Office of Suicide Prevention, 2024b).

Each year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Suicide Prevention releases critical statistics on veteran suicides in its National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. To examine trends over time, VA presents the veteran and nonveteran suicide rates adjusted to account for population differences between nonveterans and veterans, the latter of whom are younger and more are male. VA does this comparison by making both groups resemble the distribution of the U.S. adult population in 2000. Figure 1 shows age- and sex-adjusted suicide rates for veterans and nonveterans from 2001 to 2022. Since 2005, the suicide rate has risen faster for veterans than it has for nonveteran adults, although the veteran suicide rate decreased slightly between 2021 and 2022 (Office of Suicide Prevention, 2024b).

